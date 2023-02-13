Audi Hard At Work On A RS6 e-tron Performance SEDAN

About a month ago, Audi confirmed expanding their electric vehicle lineup with an RS 6 e-tron. Fast forward to last week, and the model made its spy debut. More recently, it has returned to the scoop arena in new images, which are clearer than the previous ones.



Still surrounded by lots of snow and ice, the Audi RS 6 e-tron will join the normal A6 e-tron family that was previewed by last year’s eponymous concept, showcased in the Avant body style, and will be a liftback by the looks of it, meaning that it will look like a sedan but will have a tailgate opening up into the large trunk.



