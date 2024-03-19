Audi Has Not Ruled Out Rolling Back EV Push If Demand Continues To Wane

Audi is still planning to phase out the sale of all non-electric cars by 2033 – but company boss Gernot Dollner hasn’t ruled out moving that date back if EV demand doesn’t pick up.

While several companies have scaled back or delayed plans to transition to an all-electric line-up in the wake of weakening demand for battery electric cars, Dollner said there was “no doubt” that “the future of the vehicle is electric.”

Audi will begin a major product offensive this year, with the new Q6 e-tron electric SUV the first of 20 models – with both combustion and electric powertrains – that will launch in 2024 and 2025. It will be followed later this year by a new A6 e-tron electric saloon, and new versions of the A5 (the rebranded A4) and Q5.