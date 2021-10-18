Audi Hopes To Capitilize On The Princess Diana Range Rover Effect By Having Royals Hobnob In The E-Tron GT. SMART? Or Will It BACKFIRE?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in a fully electric Audi, hours after it was revealed Prince William has installed a charging point at Kensington Palace.



Last night's star-studded event at Alexandra Palace was the first in Prince William's decade-long global environmental competition, awarding £1million to five winners for an idea to protect the planet.



If you remember, once Princess Diana started driving a Range Rover, women FLOCKED to buy them and she created the mystique around them as true luxury vehicles.



So we understand that Audi is hoping for the same effect with the E-Tron but this is ALL bought an paid for. So will it do for Audi what the Princess did for Land Rover. Or is this phony and will it BACKFIRE?







