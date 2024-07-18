Audi Introduces New Entry Level Q4 e-tron SUV

Audi has expanded the Q4 e-tron family overseas with the introduction of the new Q4 35 e-tron. This is the new entry-level version of the series, and it’s available on both SUV and Sportback body styles.

According to the four-ring brand, it features a 55 kWh (52 kWh net) battery pack, which enables a 221-mile (355 km) range for the SUV and 227-mile (365 km) for the Sportback. It can be recharged in 25 minutes from 10% to 80% and gets up to 78 miles (125 km) of range in ten minutes at 145 kW.

Power comes from an electric motor that generates 168 hp (170 ps/125 kW). Audi quotes 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 9.0 seconds and a 99 mph (160 kph) top speed. The motor features "sophisticated thermal management," and the cooling circuit, with a water-cooling jacket outside the stator, "ensures that the oil is kept at the right temperature."