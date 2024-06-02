Audi Introduces The Ultimate Wagon - The 621 HP RS6 Avant GT

Audi has introduced the RS6 Avant GT as their latest special edition and the “pinnacle of the model series.”



If it looks familiar, it should as the wagon draws inspiration from the 2020 RS6 GTO concept. That particular car was created by twelve apprentices and was inspired by the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car from 1989.



That lineage is easy to spot as the special edition has a blacked out grille and bumper to make the car look lower and wider. This effort is aided by a pronounced splitter, which commands attention in red.









