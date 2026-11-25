Audi is almost ready to unveil the next generation of the RS6, crowning the new A6 lineup. The new performance model is expected to be fitted with an electrified powertrain, targeting the plug-in hybrid BMW M5. Furthermore, unlike its wagon-only predecessor, the new RS6 will also be available in a sedan bodystyle, breaking a 15-year-old tradition. Our spy photographers caught a camouflaged prototype of the upcoming RS6 sedan doing hot laps at the Nürburgring. The model looks more production-ready compared to a similar prototype spotted exactly one year ago, as it rides on different alloy wheels and comes fitted with the final oval tailpipes. This suggests that development is close to completion ahead of an expected global launch in 2027.



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