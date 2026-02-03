Audi Is Confusing Customers With A And Q Naming Convention

Audi’s renaming strategy has sparked confusion for its customers, even if in theory, everything was supposed to make it crystal clear as to which model does what. The reason is very simple, as gasoline- and diesel-powered cars were supposed to wear odd-numbered names, whereas the electric ones should have had even numbers. This is why the A4 has become the A5, a nomenclature that also applies to the S5 and the upcoming RS 5, which will succeed the RS 4. However, since this has turned out to be too much for the company’s clientele, the brand decided not to name the new ICE-powered A6 the A7. The automaker’s CEO, Gernot Dollner, spoke to Australian media at the Munich Motor Show last fall, stating that “yes, as we said earlier this year, that was a mistake, and we corrected it.”



