Audi Is Planning On Building A US Plant To Apease Trump

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi could build a plant at a new location in the United States under scenarios being considered to placate President Donald Trump in the tariff conflict, the Spiegel news magazine reported on Friday.
Audi is considering building a plant in the southern U.S., which would be the more expensive option out of a number of scenarios being considered, with company sources estimating costs of up to 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion), the report said.
An Audi spokesperson said that the company aims to build up more of a presence in the United States.
