Audi Is Testing School Zone And School Bus Loading and Unloading Technology

Audi has been making significant strides in the way of autonomous vehicle technology, and their latest project is no different. The automaker is currently testing a system that can recognize school zones in order to make them safer for children and pedestrians alike.

Audi of America has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, Commsignia, Applied Information, Blue Bird, the Fulton County School System, the city of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Temple, Inc. on this school-zone focused Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything (C-V2X) technology, which uses cellular signals to allow vehicles to communicate with the surrounding vehicles and infrastructure.