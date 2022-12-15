Audi Issues Stop Sale On All A3, S3, and RS3 Vehicles For Missing Label

On September 23rd, the Volkswagen Group discovered an error with the B-pillar safety certification label on a vehicle in transit. An investigation followed suit, and the German automaker issued a stop-delivery order as well for Audi A3, S3, and RS 3 cars in transit or at the Ingolstadt factory.



The next month, the information for the safety certification label was corrected and vehicles in control of the company received new labels. The concern was then escalated to the Audi Product Safety Committee, which verified how many vehicles with bad labels were delivered to customers.



