Audi Kills Off All Coupes And Convertibles For 2025

Audi’s aging lineup is a snooze fest, but there are some notable developments for 2025. Unfortunately, most of them aren’t very good.

The big news is the death of the A5, S5, and RS5 Coupes and Convertibles. Audi of America glossed over their fate by simply confirming the “2025 A5 family includes the A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, and RS 5 Sportback.”



That’s a disappointing sendoff as the models were the last remaining coupes and convertibles in the lineup following the death of the TT and R8. Now, if you want a sporty looking Audi, you’ll have to settle for a crossover coupe.