Audi Kills The RS 6 e-tron Before It Even Launches

It was only yesterday that we last wrote about the Audi RS 6 e-tron in the Avant (station wagon) body style, telling you how it has a BMW-ish styling trait and could launch with an impressive amount of power. However, it seems that this model is now dead. We kid you not. It appears that the four-ring brand decided to pull the plug on it in its final stages of testing and fine-tuning. The information is not official yet, though TopGear quotes Audi insiders as saying that this project is now six feet under.

This means that the current S6 e-tron will remain the range-topping version of the series. The model offers up to 543 horsepower (551 ps/405 kW) combined, features standard all-wheel drive, and reaches 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. It also supports fast-charging up to 270 kW, has an EPA-estimated range of 324 miles (521 km) on 20-inch wheels, and takes 21 minutes to recharge its battery from 10-80% at a public DC charging station.



