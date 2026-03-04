Audi Leaves The Door Open For Another ICE Powered Supercar

Audi’s lineup could certainly use more pizzazz. Thankfully, Ingolstadt is spicing up the portfolio this year with a new RS5 sedan and wagon, while the next-gen RS6 is also due in 2026 in both body styles. But neither model addresses a gap in the company’s range: a two-door car. With the A5, TT, and R8 in the rearview mirror, a coupe is sorely missed. The German luxury brand aims to address this gap with the Concept C, arriving within the next two years. It will also make up for the lack of a convertible, as the electric sports car is set to feature an electrically retractable targa roof. Looking further ahead, Audi’s boss is leaving the door open for another supercar.



