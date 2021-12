The pilot site, next to the exhibition centre in the German city of Nuremberg, will open to customers on Thursday 23 December, setting the tone for the design and functionality of Audi's charging hubs.



The hub aims to meet "customers' expectations of a premium charging experience", with drivers able to wait in a staffed 200-square-metre lounge while their vehicle charges. Audi envisages that customers will spend between 20-30 minutes at a time there.





