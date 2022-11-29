Audi Opens 400,000 EV Charging Stations Worldwide - Leaves US For Joe Biden To Complete

Audi charging service will replace the brand's e-tron Charging Service starting in Europe on January 1, 2023, with other countries to follow.

Audi hasn't explicitly said whether this new service will be available to charge up your Audi e-tron Stateside just yet. Still, customers seem satisfied with Audi charging efforts thus far.

Right now, 27 countries will roll out the new Audi charging service, including Germany. Audi says that means access to roughly 400,000 charging points throughout the network run and operated by more than 800 charge point operators or CPOs. Think of it as the European version of Electrify America.