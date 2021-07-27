Audi PR MIFFED Over Reviewer Using Press Car During Germany's Terrible Flood Disaster And Posting It. Should They Be?

Agent001 submitted on 7/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:26:45 PM
Views : 548 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
This reviewer got a press car from Audi at the same time of the disaster floods in Germany and the reviewer filmed it being used DURING this awful situation.And this has the PR department miffed, reported some sites on the internet.Should they be?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news