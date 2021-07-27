Audi PR MIFFED Over Reviewer Using Press Car During Germany's Terrible Flood Disaster And Posting It. Should They Be?

This reviewer got a press car from Audi at the same time of the disaster floods in Germany and the reviewer filmed it being used DURING this awful situation.

And this has the PR department miffed, reported some sites on the internet.

Should they be?






