Audi Patents Vents That Flow Through The Climate Controls

Agent009 submitted on 11/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:40:58 PM

Views : 652 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carmoses.com

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Audi has been handing physical controls back to its drivers one piece at a time, mostly on the steering wheel. A new patent application goes after a job that matters more on a cold morning: changing the cabin temperature without opening a menu.

The design comes from a German patent application by Audi, titled in translation as an air outlet system with an integrated climate control display.

Rotary knobs sit on the air vent itself, each with a hollow body, and the air reaches the cabin by passing through the knob.


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Audi Patents Vents That Flow Through The Climate Controls

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