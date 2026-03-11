Audi Patents Vents That Flow Through The Climate Controls

Audi has been handing physical controls back to its drivers one piece at a time, mostly on the steering wheel. A new patent application goes after a job that matters more on a cold morning: changing the cabin temperature without opening a menu.



The design comes from a German patent application by Audi, titled in translation as an air outlet system with an integrated climate control display.



Rotary knobs sit on the air vent itself, each with a hollow body, and the air reaches the cabin by passing through the knob.