Audi Pauses 2026 F1 Development - Refocuses To 2027

The Audi Formula 1 Team hasn’t turned a single lap of pre-season testing—let alone packed the containers headed to the Australia Grand Prix—but it has already halted the development of its 2026 drivetrain. During a tour of the newly expanded Audi Sport complex in Neuburg, Germany, where the internal-combustion and electrical components for the new F1 power unit are made, The Drive learned that despite being in a race against the clock to have everything ready for the maiden race, the facility’s 430 employees are primarily focusing on the team’s sophomore and junior years in the series.



Read Article