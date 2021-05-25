Audi Planning All Electric RS4 With Massive Torque Numbers

We have seen a total of zero spy shots depicting the next-generation Audi A4 and yet there have been quite a few interesting reports about the B10-generation model. For starters, it is believed the Four Rings company was tempted to demote the A4 to the MQB platform in a move that would've pleased the bean counters as the switch from MLB would have saved roughly $1 billion. However, that's not going to happen. What will happen for sure is the switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the range-topping RS4 Avant. Audi Sport confirmed plans to electrify the crown jewel of the A4 lineup and a new report from Autocar claims the performance wagon will retain the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 and add an electric motor. Needless to say, it will be more powerful than today's model with its 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque.



