Audi Plans Major EV Offensive With 20 New Cars By 2026

We’ve seen the concepts, studied the tech, and now it’s show time for the folks at Ingolstadt. Audi has been hinting at its new-generation electric cars with numerous concept cars - from the A6 e-tron to the newly unveiled Activesphere - and in the next few years, we’ll see these ideas reach showrooms as part of the brand’s most ambitious product launch plan yet.

The next few years will be transitional for Audi as it steps towards full electrification, with a series of ground-up EVs arriving alongside new combustion-engined models. Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, the firm’s design boss Marc Lichte said: