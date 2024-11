German automaker Audi is looking to shrink its workforce in the medium term by cutting jobs outside of production, with thousands of positions at risk, the Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

The job cuts are to focus on so-called indirect jobs at the company, such as in the area of development, where over 2,000 jobs could go, the report said.



It said the company is targeting a reduction of about 15%. In Germany alone, this would impact 4,500 indirect jobs.