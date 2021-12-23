Audi Plans To Mop Up The Tesla Model X Plaid With The 2023 Q6 e-tron

We've known for some time that Audi will soon debut the Q6 e-tron, a direct competitor to the likes of the BMW iX and Tesla Model X. It'll slot above the Q4 e-tron in both price and size and be the first Audi to ride on the VW Group's new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture developed in partnership with Porsche. The upcoming fully electric Porsche Macan will also utilize this platform.

And now CarBuzz has uncovered specific evidence that Audi is wasting zero time taking things a step further with the Q6. Get ready for the RS Q6 e-tron. The German automaker has filed a trademark application for the RS Q6 nameplate and like the regular Q6 e-tron, it will be a global model.