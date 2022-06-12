Audi Plans To Scrap Self Driving Feature Until People Actually Want It

According to a report from, Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume is likely to scrap Project Artemis, Audi's self-driving project, in order for the Group to focus on other software developments. The change in direction is expected to be announced by Blume at a supervisory board meeting on December 15. This comes after Blume's predecessor, Herbert Diess, was ousted for making little progress with VW's Cariad software subsidiary. The problems at Cariad led to numerous VW Group vehicles being delayed by years.

Instead of devoting too many resources to the self-driving dream, Blume is expected to announce a new roadmap for the Group's software goals, but that does not mean that autonomous Audis won't happen.