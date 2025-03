Audi is preparing a dramatic return for the R8 as a plug-in hybrid supercar that, in its most extreme form, could become the brand’s most powerful and fastest roadgoing model to date. The new R8 is tentatively slated for a debut in late 2027. Development of the Mercedes-AMG GT and Porsche 911 rival has progressed beyond the feasibility stage, understands Autocar, and engineering is under way with the backing of Audi chairman Gernot Döllner.



