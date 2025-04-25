Audi Prices the 2025 Q5 Into The Stratosphere With A $52,200 Base Price

Due to hit dealer lots in May 2025, the redesigned Q5 and Q5 Sportback are listed as 2025 models by Audi of America. Confusingly, the outgoing Q5 twins are 2025 models as well. The changeover to a different platform and more standard kit has resulted in a higher starting price, with Audi charging $52,200 from the outset versus $45,400 for the previous generation.

Prospective customers are presented with a total of three grades (Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige), along with two powertrain choices (2.0-liter TFSI or 3.0-liter TFSI). Regardless of trim level and the number of cylinders hiding underhood, the Q5 and Q5 Sportback for the US market comes with quattro by default.

The all-wheel-drive system works in tandem with a dual-clutch box that Audi calls S tronic. Both the 2.0-liter TFSI four-pot engine and 3.0-liter TFSI sixer are single-turbo affairs. They're not mild hybrids in the United States market, whereas Europe gets 48-volt assistance. MHEV plus is what the Ingolstadt-based automaker calls the mild-hybrid system, which features a belter alternator starter, a powertrain generator, and a small battery.