Audi Q3 Prototype Crashes During Winter Testing

It seems the stereotype about Audis and understeer isn’t unfounded, as our photographers captured the moment a prototype of the all-new third-generation Audi Q3 came off the road and landed in a ditch during testing.

The current model launched in 2018 so a replacement is due anytime now. We expect Audi will pull the covers off the next-generation Q3 towards the end of this year, or possibly in early 2025, ready for a showdown with premium family-car rivals like the BMW X1, Mercedes GLA and Alfa Romeo Tonale.

The images taken before the new Q3’s failed escape into the wilderness do provide some details about the design, despite the camouflage. The front end has a more aggressive look than on the current model, provided by slimmer headlights and a wider, sleeker grille shape – not dissimilar to the new Audi Q6 e-tron in this respect.