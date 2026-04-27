Audi Q4 e-tron Gets A Refreshed Look And More Range

Agent009 submitted on 4/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:05:15 AM

Views : 576 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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The Audi Q4 e-tron has been one of the top three best-selling electric cars in the UK over the past three years, and to maintain momentum, the car maker has just given its small electric SUV a mid-life refresh. 
 
Alongside its new exterior, there’s a revised cabin, fresh technology and most importantly, a better range. The changes come to both the Q4 e-tron SUV and the sleeker, coupé-SUV ‘Sportback’ alternative. 
 
Pricing for the Q4 e-tron hasn’t been announced yet, although we expect a slight increase in the current car’s £47,355 price tag, with the Sportback likely to cost around £1,500 more. First deliveries of the new Q4 e-tron are expected to start in Europe this summer, with UK cars arriving shortly after.


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Audi Q4 e-tron Gets A Refreshed Look And More Range

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