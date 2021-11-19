Audi Q5 E-Tron Debuts At 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show

The new Q5 e-tron is Audi’s latest member of its all-electric SUV lineup, which has been revealed at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show, aimed exclusively at the Chinese market. The latest MEB-based model shouldn’t be confused with the MQB-based Q5 or the upcoming PPE-based Q6 e-tron that is expected to be available in both Europe and US markets. The Q5 e-tron has been spied testing several times in the past, with photos of the production model leaked last August through China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. As such, we were already familiar with the design of the SUV which naturally adopts all of Audi’s signature ques.



