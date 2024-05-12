Audi Q5 PHEV And A7 PHEV Owners Told To Stop Charging Their Vehicles

Several thousand Audi Q5 PHEV and A7 PHEV models need to be recalled in the United States as there’s a possibility their high-voltage battery modules could experience thermal overload, triggering a fire.

Audi says it’s still investigating the root cause of the problem but believes deviations may have occurred during manufacturing of the battery modules at Samsung SDI’s plant in Hungary. The automaker was first notified of four field cases on non-US market cars that experienced thermal events in their battery packs back in August 2023.