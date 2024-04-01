Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Is Ready To Rumble With 400HP And 8 Tires

The Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar finds inspiration in the premier desert rally. The model is instantly recognizable. The raised chassis and optional decals are carried over from the RS Q e-tron, which was specifically designed for the Dakar Rally.



Based on the Q8 55 e-tron quattro, this model is set in motion by an electric drive system and an energy converter. The total system output is of 402 horsepower (408 PS) and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque for a run from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 5.8 when wearing the standard tires.



But the special version can be specced with the General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires, which help the car accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds. The SUV hits a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).





