Audi Q9 Debuts First Curve OLED Tail Lights - But Why Such Expensive Technology For A Stop Light?

Not that long ago, car lights moved from being used to make the road ahead visible during the night to becoming a symbol of status and, in certain circumstances, communication tools with the exterior world. They are, if you will, smart lights, and they appear to become even smarter as time goes by. Audi is one of the carmakers that has always been at the forefront of R&D in the field of vehicle lights, having implemented, for instance, OLED technology on the Audi TT RS about a decade ago. It has continuously tried to make that tech better, and here's the latest version of Audi's car lights, coming in a form never seen before in the industry.



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