Audi Quadruples Electric Vehicle Sales In 3rd Quarter

During the third quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the US 49,267 cars, which is 20% more than a year ago. Thanks to this positive result (after four quarters of decreases), the year-to-date result improved to 132,821 (down 18% year-over-year).

 

The most important thing is that Audi is quickly increasing its all-electric car sales. In Q3, the company sold 3,911 BEVs, which is 330% more than a year ago and 7.9% of the total volume.

The lineup currently consists of five BEV models, as the Audi Q4 e-tron/Q4 Sportback e-tron finally arrived in volume. Because of that we can expect record quarters in the future.



