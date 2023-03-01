Audi R8, Ferrari 296 GTB, Maserati MC20, Toyota GR86 Join Shootout For The Best Driver's Car In 2023

Strange old year, 2022. But in the world of high-performance cars, it’s hard to think of a more vibrant 12-month period when it comes to the creation of the core product: namely great – and in some cases breathtakingly brilliant – driver’s cars. But even as the fossil-fuelled era draws gradually to a close, there’s clearly a wave of enthusiasm flowing out of the design and engineering departments at most of the world’s best automotive companies right now. And it’s a wave that’s already gifted us with some fantastic last-hurrah high-performance cars, all of which are at least partially powered by petrol, and the best of which will surely become legends of the future, long after the lights have been turned off and the world has moved on to something else. Step forward the achingly lovely and also just plain fantastic Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and BMW’s equally raucous M4 CSL, two of the most exciting cars we’ve driven in the past decade, let alone the past 12 months.



