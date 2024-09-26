Audi RS 5 Prototype Goes Hunting For Stray M3's And AMG C-63's

You asked, and Audi Sport is now delivering: Say hello to the all-new Audi RS 5 Sportback, aka the high-performance sedan version of the old RS 4. The company hasn't offered such a model since almost two decades ago, opting instead to sell the RS 4 as a sporty wagon (Avant). However, the all-new one will be offered in both Sportback and Avant configurations.
 
Set to top the new-gen A5 family in terms of pricing and performance, the Audi RS 5 Sportback was recently spotted undergoing testing in Europe. The prototype you see above features trippy vinyl stickers to keep its menacing-looking body under wraps until the time comes. Nevertheless, the aggressive styling makes it clear that we're looking at an RS model.
 


