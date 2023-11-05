Audi RS 7 Prototype Caught Preparing To Clip BMW M5's Wings

Enthusiasts have been practically begging Audi Sport to launch a sedan version of the RS 6, and it appears they have finally listened. It won't be known as the Audi RS 6 Sedan, as the four-ring brand's naming scheme points towards it being christened the RS 7. Instead of a liftback body style, it will be offered as a four-door sedan – or so it appears anyway. A mysterious mule was recently snapped testing in the Alps by our spy photographers, and it seems to mix the A6 Sedan with the RS 6 Avant of the current generation. More particularly, the face of the RS 6 Avant was transplanted to the body of the A6 Sedan. The car has fender flares suggesting wider tracks and sports a dual exhaust system with visible tailpipes. The side skirts are fatter, and the five-spoke concave wheels reveal a beefed-up braking system behind them.



