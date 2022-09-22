Audi RS Q e-tron E2 Prototype Undergoes Endurance Testing In Morocco

The Audi RS Q e-tron won the first desert rally in March at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge but did not get the overall victory. The team optimized the rally machine and returned with the Audi RS Q e-tron E2 prototype. This month, the car has undergone extensive endurance testing in Morocco.



Six drivers and co-drivers got to know and appreciate the vehicle. Audi planned to have nine days of testing so that each driver pairing could spend three days with the car. Arnau Niubó Bosch, Project Leader Track Operations, said, "There were two main objectives: to develop the second evolution for the Dakar Rally and to familiarize the driver teams with the new developments. The weight reduction creates new opportunities for suspension setup, which we want to exploit. We are moving in a good direction. The electric drive with all its systems is also working more smoothly than at the test a year ago."



