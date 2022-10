Audi is looking to further dip its fingers into the electric crossover game with a new proposal: the Q6 e-tron. Set to be offered in the normal body style, as well as a more stylish Sportback with a sloping roofline, it has been spied testing in different environments for quite some time now.



Joining the prototypes of the regular Q6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron Sportback recently was an RS version of the former, caught in action while doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring.



Read Article