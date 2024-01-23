Audi Ready To Rumble In The Jumbo SUV Market With The New Q9

Audi has almost every SUV base covered, except one. Its lineup tops out with the Q7, a three-row family off-roader that squares up to the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE. But both of those rival firms have even bigger SUVs to satisfy space-hungry American and Chinese buyers in the X7 and GLS, and so Audi has finally responded with the Q9.



Compared with the Q7, the Q9 will offer even more space, and a greater emphasis on luxury, just as customers will expect when they’re potentially spending $90-100k on a new SUV. It will also offer more road presence through a combination of its sheer size, bulk and a distinctive front-end treatment that combines a huge main grille, large transverse lower grille and a split-headlight arrangement.





