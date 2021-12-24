Audi Recall 500,000 Q5 Models For Loss Of Power If A Drink Is Spilled On Rear Seat

Almost 300,000 Audi Q5, SQ5, and Q5 Sportback models have been recalled in the United States because of a water ingress issue that could potentially cause a short leading to a sudden loss of engine power and increase the likelihood of an accident.

Audi says that if liquid is spilled on the rear seats of affected models, it is possible the liquid will enter the gateway control module. There’s also a chance that an insufficient underbody seam could cause water to enter the gateway control module, for example while driving through deep water or during heavy rain.