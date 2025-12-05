Audi Recalls 106,000 Q5 SUVs For Engines That Have Head Covers That Become Loose

The Volkswagen Group of America has issued two recalls over Q5 vehicles produced with 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engines with potentially loose cylinder head cover screws. Comprising 2022 through 2024 models produced for the US and Canadian markets, the recall population totals 106,280 vehicles.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that Audi's remedy for said concern is not yet available. Over time, said cylinder head cover screws may loosen, potentially resulting in an oil leak from the screw holes. The Volkswagen Group of America further highlights the increased risk of an engine compartment fire in case of an oil leak.



As it happens, varying tightening torques during the screwing process of the cylinder head cover is the root cause being the loosening screws. Although early leaks are difficult to detect, an unpleasant odor and smoke may be noticed in advanced cases and with the EA888-series turbocharged four-cylinder engine running.