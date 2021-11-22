Audi Recalls 200,000 Vehicles For Faulty Airbags

In July 2019, the automaker’s Product Safety Committee decided to call back A4 and A5 vehicles due to an issue that had not been fully understood. Fast forward to December 2020, and the aforementioned committee received a plethora of reports of repairs performed after the initial recall.



The root cause appeared to be the so-called PODS cable, with PODS referring to the passenger occupant detection system. Somewhat curious for the Volkswagen Group, the failure mechanism was unclear and the phenomenon couldn’t be properly reproduced. Additional investigations through October 2021 revealed the root cause as a contact error leading to a deactivation of the passenger detection system, which is connected to the Body Sense control unit under the passenger seat through the PODS cable.



