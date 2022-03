Audi is recalling more than 26,000 vehicles after it was discovered that they were made with turbocharger oil filters whose meshing is too small. As a result, the filter can become clogged.

The problem affects the 2013-2017 Audi S6, the 2013-2017 A7, the 2014-2017 RS7, as well as the 2013-2017 A8 and S8. If their turbocharger oil filters become blocked, it can lead to a lack of lubrication in the part, which causes wear on the bearings.