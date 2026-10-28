Audi Recalls 9,048 Q4 e-Trons For Battery Fires

Volkswagen Group's EV batteries are going through a rough patch at the moment. Just a couple of weeks ago, VW issued a recall for ID.4 battery packs that could potentially catch fire. Now, the same is happening for the Audi Q4 e-tron, with 9,048 cars being recalled. And just like with VW and the ID.4, Audi is recommending that owners keep their batteries under 80%. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as the Q4 e-tron and ID.4 are mechanical siblings, and likely share the same battery supplier. It seems like VW's problem is what triggered Audi to investigate the Q4 e-tron, leading it to this recall.



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