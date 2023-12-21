Audi Recalls 93,200 Electric Vehicles For Charging Plug Fire Risk

Back in September 2020, the Volkswagen Group-owned Audi brand became aware of incidents in which overheating and melting occurred at the industrial socket when charging with the 220V/240V industrial plug at 40 amperes. Between October 2020 and December 2021, the automaker from Ingolstadt, Germany requested and analyzed parts from the field.



In the first instance, Audi determined the power outlets and/or wiring as being incapable of handling the required current. As a result, Audi rolled out a service campaign where the charging system control unit was reprogrammed to a 50 percent power level for the industrial plug. However, the simple press of a button makes it possible to charge at 100 percent.





