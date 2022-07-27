Audi Recalls Q7 And Q8 Models For Faulty Fuel Pumps

Back in May 2020, the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt observed an increase in warranty claims for replaced fuel pumps in the Q7 and Q8 for the U.S. market. The Audi Product Safety Committee subsequently began to investigate this issue with the supplier of the fuel pump.



The failure mode couldn’t be reproduced in the first months of investigation, but nevertheless, Audi curiously initiated development of an improved fuel delivery module. Considering that no leaks may occur due to this failure, the aforementioned committee decided to monitor the situation rather than dig a little deeper. Vitesco Technologies introduced an optimized part in January 2021, which Audi started using on January 30th.



Read Article