Audi Releases It's Own Version Of The Chevy Bolt With New 400 Mile Range A2

The original Audi A2 was a bit of an oddity when it debuted back in 1999, but today it sits comfortably among the icons of the four-ring brand. Nearly 21 years after the aluminum-bodied efficiency special ended production, Audi is giving the idea of a distinctive, highly technical small car another chance. The name is familiar, but the concept behind it is new: The new A2 e-tron will arrive at the end of 2026 as Audi's cheapest electric car, set to be built in Ingolstadt. During an initial static preview of the new A2 e-tron, we got a detailed first look at the car and spoke with those responsible for its technology and development.



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