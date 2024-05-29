Audi Releases Q6 e-tron Performance With 322HP And 400 Mile Range

Audi has just expanded the new Q6 e-tron family by introducing a new version that adds the Performance suffix. Mind you, don't let its name trick you, as it is a base flavor with rear-wheel drive and improved electric range compared to its more superior siblings.

The new Audi Q6 e-tron Performance, which sits under the Q6 e-tron Quattro and SQ6 e-tron, packs a single motor to drive the rear axle. According to the four-ring brand, it has a total system output of 322 hp (326 ps/240 kW).

Those keeping track of the output are aware that the new Q6 e-tron Performance is less punchy than the Q6 e-tron Quattro. The latter has 382 hp (387 ps/285 kW) and does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 5.9 seconds, whereas the latest entry to the lineup is seven-tenths of a second slower.