Audi Reveals 2025 A3 Allstreet Version To Deal With EU's Crumbling Infrastructure

We knew it was coming based on spy shots, but now the facelifted 2025 Audi A3 Sedan has been revealed to the world. Alongside the sedan, which will be the only body style sold in the US market, Audi also showed off the Sportback and a new allstreet model that's lifted slightly. Sadly, these models are not coming stateside.

Since this is a global reveal, Audi hasn't specified US-specific engine options. While Europe will get a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, a diesel and a plug-in hybrid, it's assumed that the North American market will continue to have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 201 horsepower. That power will go out to front- or all-wheel-drive via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Audi may decide to give the car a slight power bump, but nothing is confirmed as of this writing.



