Audi Reveals 2027 A6 And A6 e-tron With Revised Screen Controls

Audi unveils the 2027 Audi A6 Sportback and Q6 e-tron family. The two come with updated tech and are bringing back something customers have been asking for: a physical button. It’s not a radical layout change, but it is a start, as the automaker ditches the "touch-everything" approach.



Buttons started to disappear years ago, as automakers forced drivers to rely solely on touchscreens, haptic, or voice control, forcing them to unwillingly take their eyes off the road while on the move to be able to control various functions of the car.