Audi Reveals Sleeker Q3 Sportback to Challenge Mercedes And BMW

This is the Audi Q3 Sportback, the next wave in the German brand’s onslaught of revised combustion-powered models. It’ll join the existing Q3 SUV later this year costing from £38,300, and will be available from launch with a selection of petrol, diesel and efficient new plug-in hybrid powertrains. 
 
The Audi Q3 Sportback is designed to compete against similarly-sized compact SUVs like the BMW X1/X2 and Mercedes GLA, but the German brand is betting on this sleeker body style to help keep the Q3 at the top of its segment’s sales chart. 
 
Prices for the Audi Q3 have tended to start at around £40,000 and we can expect the slightly sleeker Sportback bodystyle to be around £1,500 more expensive than the standard five-door.


